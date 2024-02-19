Dexter Township voters asked to renew public safety levies

Voters in Dexter Township are being asked to renew two millages to keep local police and fire and emergency services available for residents. In-person early voting began this past Saturday.

The current millages expired at the end of 2023 and would be five-year renewals. The renewals will not increase the previously set rates and will run through 2028.

Township Supervisor Karen Sikkenga says without the renewals, police and fire services would be sharply curtailed.

“Without the fire millage, we wouldn’t have fire services in Dexter Township at all. And without the police contract, we would be reliant on the State of Michigan to respond to 911 calls.”

Sikkenga says fire suppression is not a mandated service in the state so without the millage renewal the fire department would cease to exist.

She says not renewing the contract with the Sheriff’s Department would lead to much longer response times from the State Police.

