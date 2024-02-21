Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners to appoint opioid steering committee

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners plans to make appointments to the county’s opioid settlement steering committee when it meets this evening.

Washtenaw County is slated to receive nearly $16 million in settlement money over the next 18 years after joining national litigation against opioid manufacturers and pharmacies for their role in the opioid crisis.

The County Board of Commissioners intends to appoint 13 people to a steering committee to identify how best to disperse the settlement money and monitor how the funding is impacting the county.

The steering is to include health professionals, members of county administration, and community members with personal experience in navigating the opioid crisis.

Any funding recommendations the committee makes will have to be approved by the Board of Commissioners.

Tonight’s meeting starts at 7 PM.

