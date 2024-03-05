Ypsilanti City Council to discuss DPS, fire, and police facility improvements

The Ypsilanti City Council will discuss needed improvements to City Hall, police, fire and DPS facilities at tonight's meeting.

High priority improvements include addressing asbestos, installing a new HVAC system, and replacing plumbing in City Hall and fire and police facilities. The improvements also tackle the degrading DPS yard.

After considering relocating the DPS facility, City Council is now electing to further investigate fixing the fuel pumps, salt barn, and main building.

Council will also discuss candidates for the City Clerk position. The duties of the role have been filled on an interim basis by the City Manager since January, when Aaron Smith resigned from the role.

