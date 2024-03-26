New contract for improving roads on agenda for next Augusta Township Board of Trustees meeting

The Augusta Township Board of Trustees will hold its monthly meeting tonight. The meeting includes the approval of an agreement with the Washtenaw County Road Commission for some road improvements.

The contract is for just under $341,000 to pay the township’s portion of the cost for the upgrades.

Township Supervisor Brian Shelby says the road improvements are long overdue.

“So now, you know we have the money to go after these roads to get them done because I am looking to get them out for at least ten years or more before they really have to overhauled again.”

The work will include forestry, shaping the existing surface and applying about four to five inches of crushed limestone to portions of Macey, Tuttle Hill and Hitchingham Roads. There will also be heavy brushing and drainage improvements township-wide.

The meeting begins at 6:30 PM in the Augusta Township Office on Talladay Road.

