Eastern Michigan kicks off 175th birthday celebrations

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Bowie
Published March 28, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT
EMU yearbooks from each decade on display.
EMU yearbooks from each decade on display.
Taylor Bowie / 89.1 WEMU
Resources from EMU's archives on display.
Resources from EMU's archives on display.
Taylor Bowie / 89.1 WEMU
The EMU pep band celebrate the university's 175th birthday.
The EMU pep band celebrate the university's 175th birthday.
Taylor Bowie / 89.1 WEMU

Eastern Michigan University turns 175 years old this year. Staff and students gathered March 28th to kick off celebrations. University archivists displayed yearbooks from each decade for students to learn more about the university's origins as a normal school for teachers.

Alexis Braun Marks is an archivist for Eastern.

“We have an amazing tradition as an institution, and I think it’s often overlooked or maybe not realized. I hope that students who are here today, as current students, that they see all the things we’ve accomplished as an institution."

Marks says university archivists have also made an interactive online timeline that details the history and expansion of Eastern.

Jasmine Renee Johnson is studying neuroscience at EMU. She says it’s an exciting time to be a student at Eastern.

“It makes me feel like I’m part of something bigger. You know, I’m one of the students that went here on their 175th anniversary and just being part of this community and watching it build and grow as the years come by. So, it’s really invigorating and super exciting.”

This is the first of a series of celebrations for students celebrating EMU's 175th birthday.

