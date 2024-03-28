Washtenaw County's Community Health Assessment identifies top priorities

Washtenaw County has finished the first Community Health Assessment since the COVID-19 pandemic. The assessment aims to gather data on community health needs to inform the county and its health partners.

Dayna Brimley is a Community Health Analyst with the Washtenaw County Health Department. She says the assessment identified three top health priorities for the community: mental health, access to healthcare and access to healthy food.

“These are the three areas that both the data as well as the input from the community showed as being some of really the top needs in Washtenaw right now.”

The department now plans to work with community members to create actionable steps to address the top priorities.

“It’s really essential for us, with our process, that we involve our community in this work as much as we can. We don’t want to do anything in a vacuum.”

Brimley says the department will begin working on flushing out the specific action items and goals with groups of county partners and community members through the end of 2027.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org