EMU cost-cutting includes voluntary buyout offers in Academic & Student Affairs Division

Pointing to a 42% drop in enrollment since 2013, Eastern Michigan University is making some changes, including offering a voluntary separation package for some employees.

The incentive packages will only be offered to certain employees in the Academic & Student Affairs Division with specific seniority levels and an Administrative Professional employee classification. Those employees will be notified in the coming days.

EMU President Dr. James Smith told university employees in an email on Tuesday that the move is to allow the University more flexibility to re-design how it delivers services in a post-COVID environment that includes a smaller pool of prospective students.

He says other initiatives are underway including an overhaul of enrollment policies and systems to better compete for and retain students along with programs to expand engagement with alumni and donors.

