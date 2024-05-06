Ann Arbor residents will get to address City Council on next city budget

The Ann Arbor City Council will hear from the public tonight regarding the current budget proposal.

The $140 million General Fund budget doesn’t reduce any services to Ann Arbor residents and includes funding for a phase 2 study of a potential municipally owned utility.

City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. says he’s very pleased with the proposed budget.

“It does some things that we need to address, and I am pleased with it overall. There are never enough resources to do what you need, but we are making progress. And I’m pleased about that.”

Due to some rewiring that is occurring in City Council Chambers, tonight’s meeting is not being held at City Hall. It will instead be in the CTN studios at 2805 South Industrial Hwy.

Dohoney says contractors have been overhauling of the video capabilities the past two weeks.

“They let us know they wouldn’t be all the way finished, and they wouldn’t have the time to test the system. Given the importance of the items that we’re dealing with, we simply couldn’t take a chance of going in there Monday night and having the system fail in the middle of the meeting.”



The public is still welcome to attend, although it will be a smaller room than at City Hall. The 7 PM meeting will air live on CTN.

