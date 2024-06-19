EGLE awards funding to clean up Washtenaw County brownfield sites

Two Washtenaw County housing projects are getting brownfield funding from the state.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is awarding grants of $1 million each to the 121 Catherine Street project in Ann Arbor and Dorsey Estates in Ypsilanti.

The funding will be used for the removal of contaminants in the water and soil.

State Senator Jeff Irwin, whose district covers both projects, says the brownfield redevelopments are innovative ways to address the county’s housing problems.

“We need to be consistently adding to our inventory of housing and make sure that we make space available for folks who are working hard every day but are struggling to afford housing in our really tight market.”

Irwin says both projects will not only supply more needed housing but also boost economic activity in both downtown Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.

