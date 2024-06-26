Ann Arbor Public Schools' new budget expected to get OK, pending review of final report

The Ann Arbor School Board is expected to give final approval to the district’s budget tonight, but not until after being assured the numbers being presented are correct. With the financial problems that plagued Ann Arbor Schools the past few months, board members say they want to make certain there are no mistakes.

A closed session is being held this afternoon ahead of tonight’s meeting to hear a report from Plante-Moran to review the budget numbers.

Board President Torchio Feaster says a preliminary look has revealed no surprises.

“I think that’s going to, as we have expected thus far that’s going to essentially confirm most of what Mr. (Marios) Demetriou has put forward to us, and I think it’s going to help allow us to move forward with our budget piece.”



The other report expected tonight is Plante Moran’s investigation into how the district wound up with a $25 million shortfall. The firm says there still is at least one more person they want to talk to, but Feaster told them to present what they have tonight, finalized or not.

The closed-door session begins at 5:30 PM, with the regular meeting at Skyline High around 7 PM.

