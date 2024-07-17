© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Humane Society of Huron Valley offering reduced-fee and free adoptions as part of nationwide 'Empty the Shelters' campaign

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 17, 2024 at 5:54 AM EDT
Puppies
Humane Society of Huron Valley
/
hshv.org
Puppies

The Humane Society of Huron Valley has joined a nationwide movement to empty their shelters.

Through the end of July, adopting a cat or dog over six months of age through the HSHV will cost $50. That’s thanks to a sponsorship from the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

The “Empty the Shelters” campaign is taking place in 390 shelters in 44 states to help pets find a home.

Communication Director Wendy Welch says the Huron Valley Shelter is currently overflowing with potential adoptees.

“We are doubling up kennels even. We are getting creative with space. You know, I just walked through the shelter, and there are so many animals, but so few people. So, we are really, really desperate for people, adopters, fosters, you name it.”

Older “Golden Hearts” animals, some of which have a special need can be adopted for free. No appointment is necessary.

All of the animals have been spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Humane Society of Huron Valleywashtenaw countydogscatsadoptionPets
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content