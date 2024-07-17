Humane Society of Huron Valley offering reduced-fee and free adoptions as part of nationwide 'Empty the Shelters' campaign

The Humane Society of Huron Valley has joined a nationwide movement to empty their shelters.

Through the end of July, adopting a cat or dog over six months of age through the HSHV will cost $50. That’s thanks to a sponsorship from the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

The “Empty the Shelters” campaign is taking place in 390 shelters in 44 states to help pets find a home.

Communication Director Wendy Welch says the Huron Valley Shelter is currently overflowing with potential adoptees.

“We are doubling up kennels even. We are getting creative with space. You know, I just walked through the shelter, and there are so many animals, but so few people. So, we are really, really desperate for people, adopters, fosters, you name it.”



Older “Golden Hearts” animals, some of which have a special need can be adopted for free. No appointment is necessary.

All of the animals have been spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

