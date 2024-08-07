Annie Somerville claims victory in Washtenaw County Commission's 6th District Democratic primary

6th District Washtenaw County Commissioner Annie Somerville easily outpaced three fellow Democratic challengers to win her primary election on Tuesday.

Somerville lapped the field receiving over 60% of the vote against Kat Layton, Ryan Hunter and Ricky Jefferson. She’ll be challenged by Republican Mike Eller in November.

Somerville says she worked hard on her reelection campaign to get the word out regarding what she has been doing and want she plans to continue to do.

“It’s not that I’m just saying these as ideas. These are things I’ve been actively working on, and there’s evidence and proof that they’re happening right now.”



Somerville says if she wins in November, she wants to continue to invest in housing, homelessness programs and human services throughout the county, but also bring home the Eastside Community and Recreation Center project that is expected to see its groundbreaking in the next few weeks.

