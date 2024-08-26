© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

HSHV reminds residents not to abandon animals at box full of birds was left at its doorstep

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 26, 2024 at 4:27 AM EDT
Parakeets abandoned at the Humane Society of Huron Valley.
1 of 3  — thumbnail_image006.jpg
Parakeets abandoned at the Humane Society of Huron Valley.
Humane Society of Huron Valley / hshv.org
Parakeets abandoned at the Humane Society of Huron Valley.
2 of 3  — thumbnail_image007.jpg
Parakeets abandoned at the Humane Society of Huron Valley.
Humane Society of Huron Valley / hshv.org
Cockatiels abandoned at the Humane Society of Huron Valley.
3 of 3  — thumbnail_image008.jpg
Cockatiels abandoned at the Humane Society of Huron Valley.
Humane Society of Huron Valley / hshv.org

The Humane Society of Huron Valley is asking people not to abandon animals at their front door.

The latest incident earlier this month involved 30 parakeets and cockatiels that were left at the front door of the shelter. They were piled into a cardboard box and a cat carrier.

They’re now receiving medical attention.

HSHV spokesperson Wendy Welch says they will always take in animals when they can, but just dropping them off is a bad idea.

“There’s a misconception that ‘Oh, my goodness! I can just leave my animal and no problem; they’ll be taken care of.’ Obviously, we do want to take care of them, but we have to wait for someone to come forward first to make sure they haven’t been stolen or anything like that.”

Welch also says, if animals are abandoned, there is no way to know if they have had their proper shots or have any medical problems. She says it’s best to make an appointment to drop off pets.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Humane Society of Huron Valleybirdsanimals
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content