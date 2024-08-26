HSHV reminds residents not to abandon animals at box full of birds was left at its doorstep

The Humane Society of Huron Valley is asking people not to abandon animals at their front door.

The latest incident earlier this month involved 30 parakeets and cockatiels that were left at the front door of the shelter. They were piled into a cardboard box and a cat carrier.

They’re now receiving medical attention.

HSHV spokesperson Wendy Welch says they will always take in animals when they can, but just dropping them off is a bad idea.

“There’s a misconception that ‘Oh, my goodness! I can just leave my animal and no problem; they’ll be taken care of.’ Obviously, we do want to take care of them, but we have to wait for someone to come forward first to make sure they haven’t been stolen or anything like that.”

Welch also says, if animals are abandoned, there is no way to know if they have had their proper shots or have any medical problems. She says it’s best to make an appointment to drop off pets.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org