NOBLE organization gains new executive member in Ann Arbor's police chief

Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson has been selected to serve on the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement, or NOBLE’s international board.

NOBLE is an organization seeking solutions to law enforcement issues and concerns. Anderson has been named as the Assistant to its National President, Jeffery Glover.

Anderson says NOBLE works with police departments across the country to create a collaboration of community policing.

“We have a program called ‘The Law and Youth,’ and we utilize this program where we meet with people in the community to talk about the encounters or contact that police officers have when it comes to traffic stops.”

Anderson says they talk to youth and their parents about what they can expect to occur when getting pulled over, what the police can and can’t do, and the ability to defer sanctions and not write citations.

