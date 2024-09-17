© 2024 WEMU
Washtenaw County Health Department releases report detailing current rate of gun-related deaths

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 17, 2024 at 7:02 AM EDT
Desert Eagle handgun
Wallpaper Flare
/
wallpaperflare.com
Desert Eagle handgun

Washtenaw County saw an increase in firearm deaths in 2023, but they remain well below state and national rates.

The Washtenaw County Health Department report shows, in 2023, two-thirds of the firearm deaths were suicides. Most homicide victims were Black, while the vast majority of gun suicide victims were white.

County health educator Deanna Price says there are many programs available to help people considering suicide.

“We really try to promote that here at the Health Department and connect people with community services, especially around mental health. We have many resources in that way and things that we help out on and connect with other community organizations there.”

Firearm deaths have been on the rise in the county. Comparing 2014-18 to 2019-23, local firearm homicides increased by 113% and firearm suicides by 53%.

