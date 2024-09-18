Ypsilanti City Council approves new standards for electric outdoor message signs

The City of Ypsilanti has updated its regulations regarding electric message board signs, or EMBs.

It was noted that the city needed to update its regulations to keep up with the technology. The Planning Commission began discussions in January, and the recommendations were presented to the city council on Tuesday.

City Planner Joshua Burns says they’ve come up with several recommendations.

“We specified that in the center zoning district that EMBs are building mounted only, just because we do not allow for free-standing permanent signs in the center district.”

The new requirements set a maximum size with half going to the actual messages. They can’t be illuminated between 9 PM and 6 AM, as to not disrupt vehicle traffic, and messages can rotate no faster than every two minutes.

The City Council has given its preliminary approval.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

