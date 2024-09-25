State and local officials presenting 'Defending Democracy' forum in Ann Arbor

Michigan Democrats are hosting a town hall at the new election headquarters in Ann Arbor focused on defending democracy.

The “Defending Democracy" town hall organized by Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, will emphasize increasing voter registration and election security in the Ann Arbor area.

Ann Arbor City Clerk, Jackie Beaudry, says she hopes local attendees feel encouraged to volunteer in protecting democracy in Washtenaw County.

“People who are interested and if they have more questions, they can sign up for the election inspectors. We’re still recruiting for people to actually come join us and work on Election Day.”

The event will also feature Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor, who will be taking questions from attendees at the City of Ann Arbor Election Headquarters on Miller Road.

The town hall runs Thursday from 4 to 6 PM.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

