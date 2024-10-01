Increasing downtown safety measures to be addressed at Tuesday night's Ypsilanti City Council meeting

Safety concerns are an ongoing issue in downtown Ypsilanti, and at least once city council member wants to see more done.

Second Ward Councilman Patrick McLean is introducing a resolution at tonight’s City Council meeting that directs the City Manager to use all appropriate resources to ensure a safe downtown for all residents, visitors and owners. McLean says his resolution recognizes Ypsilanti has a safety problem in its downtown area.

“We have one now. We’ve had it for a while, and other things we’ve tried haven’t really worked. That safety problem is impacting business now. We were losing businesses and could lose more if we don’t address this safety issue.”

McLean says he’s hoping to see a comprehensive plan that includes a look at the police presence and how resources are being allocated. He also wants to make sure they’re being done in a manner that respects everyone’s civil rights.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

