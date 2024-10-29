WCC launches 'Make it Real' webinar series for training potential entrepeneurs

Washtenaw Community College is hosting a free webinar series for aspiring entrepreneurs.

WCC’s Entrepreneurship Center has launched a biweekly series called “Make It Real,” focusing on key aspects of running a business.

Director of the Entrepreneurship Center, Michelle Julet says the Tuesday webinar teaches and workshops how to do business accounting. She adds “Make It Real” archives sessions to ensure accessible business education is available to everyone in the local community.

“So many people who are part of the community at the center work and they have jobs and they have families and they have very robust lives. We wanted something that was accessible to people at all times.”

Upcoming webinars will cover securing business funding on November 5th and building a pitch deck on November 19th.

Registration is free online.

