Three candidates seeking 48th District Michigan House seat

The 48th District House race features incumbent Democrat Jennifer Conlin and challengers Republican Brian Ignatowski and Green Party candidate Eric Borregard.

The district runs from northern Ann Arbor across upper Washtenaw County and includes parts of Jackson and Livingston Counties, including Pinckney.

Conlin was first elected in 2022. She says one of her proudest moments in the legislature was being able to vote on gun safety legislation in the wake of the Michigan State and Oxford School Shootings.

Michigan House Democrats / housedems.com Michigan State Rep. Jennifer Conlin

“That was probably the highlight for me that we were able to get those first three pieces of legislation done, which was universal background checks, firearm storage safety, and red flag laws.”

Ignatowski lives in Livingston County. According to his website, his main focus is on public safety, lower insurance costs and education reforms.

Brian Ignatowski for State Representative / brian48.com Brian Ignatowski

WEMU was unable to arrange an interview with him or Green Party’s Eric Borregard.

Ballotpedia Eric Borregard

