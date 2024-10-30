© 2024 WEMU
Three candidates seeking 48th District Michigan House seat

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 30, 2024 at 5:13 AM EDT
The Michigan state capitol in Lansing at dusk. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The 48th District House race features incumbent Democrat Jennifer Conlin and challengers Republican Brian Ignatowski and Green Party candidate Eric Borregard.

The district runs from northern Ann Arbor across upper Washtenaw County and includes parts of Jackson and Livingston Counties, including Pinckney.

Conlin was first elected in 2022. She says one of her proudest moments in the legislature was being able to vote on gun safety legislation in the wake of the Michigan State and Oxford School Shootings.

Michigan State Rep. Jennifer Conlin
“That was probably the highlight for me that we were able to get those first three pieces of legislation done, which was universal background checks, firearm storage safety, and red flag laws.”

Ignatowski lives in Livingston County. According to his website, his main focus is on public safety, lower insurance costs and education reforms.

Brian Ignatowski
WEMU was unable to arrange an interview with him or Green Party’s Eric Borregard.

Eric Borregard
