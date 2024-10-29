© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voters deciding 47th House District between incumbent Democrat Rheingans and GOP challenger Spiegelberg

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 29, 2024 at 5:55 AM EDT
Michigan State Capitol
Allie Osmar Siarto
/
flickr.com
Michigan State Capitol

47th Michigan State House incumbent Democrat Carrie Rheingans is being challenged by Republican Teresa Spiegelberg.

Rheingans is running for her second term in the State House. She says they have gotten a lot accomplished in her first two years.

Michigan State Rep. Carrie Rheingans
Michigan House Democrats
/
housedems.com
Michigan State Rep. Carrie Rheingans
“…such as repealing our state archaic abortion ban, enacting our first gun safety legislation in decades, protecting workers’ rights, and making the strongest climate package in the nation.”

Spiegelberg is from Freedom Township and is an electromyography technologist at U-M. She says she wants to bring more funds to the district’s smaller townships.

Teresa Spiegelberg
Teresa Spiegelberg
/
taspieg.wixsite.com
Teresa Spiegelberg
“I’ve seen bridges on rural roads that have been out for literally a decade and people have to then go around to use the roadways.”

The district covers much of western Ann Arbor, Scio Township and moves westerly to part of Jackson County. It includes Manchester, Dexter and Grass Lake.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Michigan House of RepresentativesMichigan LegislatureCarrie RheingansTeresa SpiegelbergAnn ArborScio TownshipManchesterdexterJackson Countywashtenaw countynovember ballot2024 ElectionsElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content