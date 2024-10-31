© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dem. incumbent Wilson facing GOP's Church and Green Party's Sample in State House 32nd District race

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 31, 2024 at 6:54 AM EDT
Michigan State Capitol, Lansing, Michigan
Ken Lund
/
flickr.com
Michigan State Capitol, Lansing, Michigan

There are three candidates in Michigan’s 32nd District House race.

Democrat Jimmie Wilson Jr. is running for his second term. He says he’s very proud of his work the past two years.

Michigan State Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr.
Michigan House Democrats
/
housedems.com
Michigan State Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr.
“Biggest thing we got accomplished is paying off the Ypsilanti Community Schools debt that they had hanging over them for the last decade. With a lot of teamwork, we were able to get that done in this last session.”

Republican Martin Church has been a candidate on several occasions. He wants to focus on GOP principles.

Martin Church
Washtenaw Republicans
/
washtenawrepublicans.org
Martin Church
“We’re spending money that belonged to the taxpayers, not to politicians who want to make special deals with special companies or special groups.”

Green Party Candidate Ryan Sample says he understands the plight of the unhoused.

Ryan Sample
Green Party of Michigan
/
migreenparty.org
Ryan Sample
“I got my housing through a voucher and being homeless for 10 years before I actually got my place.”

The district covers Ypsilanti, Ypsilanti Township and parts of Superior and Pittsfield Township.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Michigan House of RepresentativesMichigan LegislatureJimmie Wilson Jr.Martin ChurchRyan SampleYpsilantiYpsilanti TownshipSuperior Townshippittsfield townshipnovember ballot2024 ElectionsElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content