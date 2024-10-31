Dem. incumbent Wilson facing GOP's Church and Green Party's Sample in State House 32nd District race

There are three candidates in Michigan’s 32nd District House race.

Democrat Jimmie Wilson Jr. is running for his second term. He says he’s very proud of his work the past two years.

Michigan House Democrats / housedems.com Michigan State Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr.

“Biggest thing we got accomplished is paying off the Ypsilanti Community Schools debt that they had hanging over them for the last decade. With a lot of teamwork, we were able to get that done in this last session.”

Republican Martin Church has been a candidate on several occasions. He wants to focus on GOP principles.

Washtenaw Republicans / washtenawrepublicans.org Martin Church

“We’re spending money that belonged to the taxpayers, not to politicians who want to make special deals with special companies or special groups.”





Green Party Candidate Ryan Sample says he understands the plight of the unhoused.

Green Party of Michigan / migreenparty.org Ryan Sample

“I got my housing through a voucher and being homeless for 10 years before I actually got my place.”

The district covers Ypsilanti, Ypsilanti Township and parts of Superior and Pittsfield Township.

