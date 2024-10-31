Washtenaw County advises delivering absentee ballots directly to clerk's offices or drop boxes

Washtenaw County elections officials are reminding residents, at this point, if you haven’t mailed your absentee ballot, it might be best to try an alternative.

The absentee ballots have been coming into clerk’s offices in the county on a steady basis, and about 5,000 people a day have been taking advantage of early voting.

County Elections Director Rena Basch says, this late, it’s risky to mail in your ballot.

“I’m sure the post office is doing their best, but you just don’t know. Sometimes your ballot, your piece of mail, might have to go through a large processing station in Pontiac or Detroit.”

Basch suggests using a local drop box if one is available, or to take your absentee ballot and running it through the tabulator at your early voting site.

Eligible voters can still register and vote on Election Day.

