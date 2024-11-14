Washtenaw County nonprofits participating in '100-Day Challenge to End Veteran Homelessness'

A consortium of housing and homeless service providers is working to find a place to live for all Washtenaw County veterans.

The "100-Day Challenge to End Veteran Homelessness" kicked off at the end of September and is a collaboration of several organizations around the county.

Executive Director of the Washtenaw Housing Alliance, Amanda Carlisle says when local veterans experience a crisis in their lives, the response needs to be as quick as possible.

“We need to have the landlord partners, the housing resources available, and we have a really functioning system. We’re just trying to make kind of like that next dive down into the numbers.”

Carlisle says to reach the challenge end goal, the community must prevent homelessness whenever possible and permanently house 11 veterans per month between now and January.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

