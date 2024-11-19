Washtenaw County Trial Court workers accuse supervisors of creating toxic work environment

A number of Washtenaw County Trial Court employees have alleged bullying and discrimination by some of their supervisors, according to the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners.

Court employees say their complaints are being dismissed by some supervisors, with employees feeling targeted due to their age and race.

Washtenaw County District 2 Commissioner Crystal Lyte says employees were allegedly blocked from completing an annual employee engagement and experience survey, prompting further investigation. She adds there shouldn’t be a need to address such behavior, especially in Washtenaw County.

“Those aren’t the kinds of things that you don’t ask for because it’s something that it’s their right to be treated right. So, it’s not a warning. It’s not a threat. It’s just an immediate stop right now.”

Lyte says if the supervisors fail to change their conduct or allow survey submissions, further actions will be discussed at Wednesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

