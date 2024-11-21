Approval of new Washtenaw County background check policy put on hold

Washtenaw County Commissioners tabled a resolution Wednesday night to adopt a written employee background check policy for county hires.

The county doesn’t have a written policy regarding background checks. Checks have occurred for certain employees, but it isn’t uniform. Some commissioners have concerns regarding how the policy will be implemented.

District 9 Commissioner Katie Scott says she has serious questions as to why credit checks would be part of the vetting since credit problems can be for many reasons.

“Somebody has paid their medical bills because they had a credit card, and they are trying to pay their medical bills through their credit card. You don’t know, based on that credit history, what somebody’s moral status is by looking at a credit report.”

County Administrator Gregory Dill asked that the resolution be pulled, so they can another look at the policy. He says they want a county policy, so all hires go through the same process.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

