© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City of Ann Arbor working to expand childcare availability

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 22, 2024 at 6:11 AM EST
Child care facility
U.S Army Corps of Engineers
/
flickr.com
Child care facility

A report by Ann Arbor SPARK shows Washtenaw and Livingston Counties have a serious shortage of licensed daycare centers. Ann Arbor is looking for ways to make it easier for more to open.

An amendment to the city’s Unified Development Code would expand the number of locations for a childcare center in Ann Arbor. The primary use sites would be allowed in all single family, two-family, student housing and office and light industrial zoning areas.

Ward 1 Council member Lisa Disch says the region has become a childcare desert.

“There is only one licensed child care slot for every eight children under five. Three out of five families cannot find childcare that meets their needs, and it’s worse for families earning less than $100,000 a year.”

The change would give parents more convenient choices and opportunities for childcare. The City Council is expected to give final approval to the ordinance next month.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City Councillisa dischAnn Arbor SPARKwashtenaw countyLivingston Countylow income familiesChildcareOrdinance
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content