City of Ann Arbor working to expand childcare availability

A report by Ann Arbor SPARK shows Washtenaw and Livingston Counties have a serious shortage of licensed daycare centers. Ann Arbor is looking for ways to make it easier for more to open.

An amendment to the city’s Unified Development Code would expand the number of locations for a childcare center in Ann Arbor. The primary use sites would be allowed in all single family, two-family, student housing and office and light industrial zoning areas.

Ward 1 Council member Lisa Disch says the region has become a childcare desert.

“There is only one licensed child care slot for every eight children under five. Three out of five families cannot find childcare that meets their needs, and it’s worse for families earning less than $100,000 a year.”

The change would give parents more convenient choices and opportunities for childcare. The City Council is expected to give final approval to the ordinance next month.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org