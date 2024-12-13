Ann Arbor's yearlong Bicentennial celebration wraps up with big party this weekend

Ann Arbor’s 200th birthday is wrapping up with a closing ceremony this Saturday looking back at this year’s festivities and what’s next for the city.

The ceremony will host a reception featuring art and photos of this year’s celebration, as well as a digital time capsule.

City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. says the ceremony will include a performance about Ann Arbor’s history and future. He adds this year’s bicentennial was a wonderful thing for the community to experience and hopes the closing ceremony makes residents excited for what comes next for the city.

“I think it’s been a wonderful example of how when the community comes together, we can celebrate together, get to know each other a little better. I like that the closing ceremony is looking forward.”

Dohoney says the next 100 years will be in the next generation’s hands.

The ceremony will be held at Skyline High School starting at 6 PM.

