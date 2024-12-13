Revisions proposed for construction of Ann Arbor's new Thurston Elementary School

After months of complaints from families and nature enthusiasts, Ann Arbor Public Schools officials have a new site plan proposal for Thurston Elementary.

The biggest concern regarding the rebuild is its proximity to the adjacent Thurston Nature Center. The new school site would be closer to the preserve where neighbors worry it will have a detrimental impact on the area’s natural beauty.

The latest plan was presented to the School Board this week.

Project Design Manager Kevin Stansbury says the new design will preserve more of the Oak Savannah in the center.

“It is bounded by the edge habitat, if you will. It’s really the trail that exists to Yorktown Drive, but it is right up against the existing habitat of the pond and neighboring properties and the service drive as well.”

Ground is expected to be broken for the new Thurston Elementary this spring. The current plan is to open in the fall of 2027 followed by the razing of the old school on the same site.

