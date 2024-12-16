Vote on childcare expansion ordinance expected at Ann Arbor City Council's Monday meeting

It may soon be easier to open a childcare center in Ann Arbor. The City Council is expected to pass an ordinance tonight to expand the places they are allowed.

An amendment to the Unified Development Code would allow childcare centers in single- and two-family districts, as well as student housing, research and office districts. It would also allow private school uses as a special exception.

Council member Lisa Disch says it will be an important change to bring more centers to the city by cutting the red tape.

“It’s burdensome. It slows down their ability to open a place, a new childcare center. And of course, time is always money when you are talking about opening a place.”

The City Council is holding a public hearing on the ordinance followed by a final vote during tonight’s meeting.

