Special programming for Christmas Day 2024

A series of fun and festive holiday programs is coming up for your listening pleasure on December 25!

6:00 a.m. A Christmas Carol w/Jonathan Winters

A public radio tradition hosted by NPR's Susan Stamberg. Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations. Also featuring Mimi Kennedy. From NPR and KCRW.

7:00 – 10:00 a.m. Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites hosted by Lynn Neary

This year, a radio tradition continues - stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk--these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season.

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. WEMU Holidays with John Bommarito

A mix of holiday songs from Vince Guaraldi, Bobby Streng Group, Diana Krall, Ella Fitgerald, Gregory Porter, Kat Edmonson, Nat King Cole, Ray Charles, The Temptations, Etta James and more.

4:00 p.m. The All Songs Considered Holiday Extravaganza

This year, Robin Hilton and Stephen Thomson head back to the snowy cabin in the woods where the annual All Songs Considered get-togethers began many years ago. Join us as we attempt to throw another party for the ages, with one simple, fate-tempting question: What could possibly go wrong?

5:00 p.m. Festivo AltLatino with Cantigas

NPR Music’s Alt.Latino presents a 2015 encore featuring songwriter/performer Gaby Moreno and her band performing tracks from her popular holiday album Posada - recorded live at the KUT studios in Austin, Texas. She was joined by special guests Gina Chavez and Chicano Zen bandleader and record producer Michael Ramos.

6:00 p.m. The Big Tiny Desk Concert Holiday Special

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more! Hosted by NPR Music frenemies Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.

Happy Holidays from everyone at #teamWEMU!!!!

