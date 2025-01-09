Union representing nurses at UM Health-Sparrow prepared to strike

Recent union contract negotiations between the Michigan Nurses Association and Michigan Medicine have failed. Now, the nurses’ union is calling for a strike.

Debate over the union contract started late last year. This was after Michigan Medicine announced an end to their U-M Health Plan and Michigan Care just days after the Michigan Nurses Association agreed to the insurance plans.

President of Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital - Michigan Nurses Association (PECSH-MNA) Jeff Breslin says the union views the strike as a last resort.

“Our goal is not to strike. Our goal is to get a contract. It always has been and always will be. If we can do that without having to do a work stoppage, that’s what we’re aiming for.”

Besides settling on health coverage for their nurses, Breslin says the union is seeking a contract that includes competitive pay and workplace safety measures.

If agreement is not reached by January 20th, the union will move forward with their strike.

