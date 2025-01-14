Rising concern in Ann Arbor over potential impacts on undocumented immigrants in new Trump administration

With President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration just days away, undocumented immigrants in Ann Arbor face growing uncertainty.

Trump’s incoming administration plans to expand ICE operations, potentially increasing the number of deportations.

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor says the city has an ordinance to protect immigrants without criminal records from detention. He adds that he wants to make clear that Ann Arbor is not a sanctuary city.

“We will do everything we can to ensure the safety of all folks who are inside of Ann Arbor. But we do not have the ability to prevent the enforcement of federal law.”

As Trump begins his second term, Michigan has five sanctuary communities, including Lansing and Ingham, Kalamazoo, Kent, and Wayne Counties.

