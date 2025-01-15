Ann Arbor continues to tackle Gelman dioxane plume in quarterly report

A2 Water for the City of Ann Arbor has released its first quarterly report this year concerning the Gelman plume and 1,4 dioxane.

The A2 Water report shows contaminant levels have remained consistent for the past several quarters.

Erin Donnelly is the Environmental Services Manager for the City of Ann Arbor. She says the state of Michigan has been actively calling for federal assistance from the Environmental Protection Agency since 2021.

“They’re still kind of considering comments, and I don’t know whether we expect to hear anything more this spring or if it will be pushed further back.”

Donnelly says the city will continue to work with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to protect Ann Arbor’s water source at Barton Pond.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

