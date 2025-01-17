Lincoln Consolidated Schools seek new board member

The Lincoln Consolidated School District is looking for a new trustee. The deadline to file for the seat is 6 PM tonight.

The board opening stems from the resignation of Trustee Thomas Rollins in December. The board has until the end of January to select a replacement for Rollins, who will complete his term until the next election.

President Jennifer LaBombarbe says they are looking for someone who will focus on what’s best for the students at Lincoln.

“We talk about no hidden agendas, no trying to get in there and change everything. It’s all about making the best decision for all students at Lincoln.”

LaBombarbe says interviews will take place during a special meeting Wednesday evening. She says they are expecting about four to six applicants.

The only eligibility requirements are being a resident of the school district and being at least 18 years old. Applicants can send their information here.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

