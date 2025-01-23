Whitmer signs bills authorizing pharmacists to prescribe birth control

Two bills signed into law this week by Governor Whitmer allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control.

The 16-bill package is intended to make access to critical reproductive health care in the state easier. House Bills 5435 and 5436 give pharmacists permission to prescribe and dispense contraceptives directly to patients.

Eric Roath, Director of Government Affairs for the Michigan Pharmacists Association, worked with lawmakers to get the legislation passed.

“We’re really excited to see what this does for our patients here in Michigan. In 2013, it went into effect in Oregon, and they saw a dramatic increase in the rates of unintended pregnancies.”

The bills, sponsored by Reps. Stephanie Young and Kara Hope, take into account Michigan’s reproductive health deserts, which make it difficult for many to access birth control.

