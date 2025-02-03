Ann Arbor Police Department developing 'We C.A.R.E.' program to help at-risk youth

The Ann Arbor Police Department is instilling a program to create better relationships between law enforcement and young people.

Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson says he was approached recently by some residents who suggested his department bring back the “Scared Straight” program. It was popular in the 1970’s when at-risk youth were directly exposed to the difficulties of prison life.

But Anderson says he supports an approach that focuses on positive reinforcement.

“We want to work with the schools, as well as the students, to get involved in voluntary activities, but we also want them to have some contact with the police officers, so they can see the police officers in a positive light.”

The We C.A.R.E. program is still being developed in Ann Arbor. Anderson says the goal will be to develop leadership qualities in youth and strengthen community-police relationships.

