Saline City Council to hold special Monday meeting

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 24, 2025 at 6:23 AM EST
Saline City Hall
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Saline City Hall

The Saline City Council is holding a special meeting this afternoon to approve some emergency repairs.

Mayor Brian Marl says the Dectron unit at the city’s Recreation Center needs to be repaired. The Dectron controls the moisture in the pool and spa area, and without it, they are inoperable.

Marl says a repair is imminent and has been signed off by the City Manager but needs the approval of the City Council. He says the pools are very popular.

“The pools are the main draw for our municipally-owned recreation center. We obviously have a great weight room, wonderful cardio equipment, a number of classes, a gymnasium. But it’s the pools and spa that make us unique, make us special.”

Marl says the repairs will take a week or so to be completed.

The council will also be discussing the capital improvement budget for the coming year during the special meeting, which begins at 3 PM.

