Ukrainian poet Oksana Maksymchuk visits U-M to discuss Ukrainian wartime resilience

The University of Michigan’s Department of Slavic Languages and Literature is hosting Thursday Ukrainian Poet Oksana Maksymchuk in the "Ukrainian Resilience and Reflection in Times of War" discussion.

Oksana Maksychuk’s poetry book "Still City" is the focus of a discussion illustrating through words three years of conflict that continues to tear through Ukraine and its people.

Alex Averbuch is an assistant professor of Ukrainian Literature and Culture. He says Maksymchuk started writing poems that eventually became a part of her book when the Russians invaded her hometown of Lviv.

“She was politically documenting what was going on with her and her neighbors in Lviv. There’s a lot of poems where she describes how she is been in touch with these people and they find themselves in occupied territory.”

Averbuch says he hopes Maksymchuk’s poetry will sustain people’s interest in Ukraine beyond the current war.

