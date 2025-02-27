Local church partners with ASAN for Disability Day of Mourning

Saturday marks the Disability Day of Mourning, a day of remembrance for disabled people who were murdered by their caregivers or parents in the past year.

Founded by the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, the Disability Day of Mourning is observed internationally to honor disabled victims of filicide and raise awareness about the issue.

King of Kings Lutheran Church in Ann Arbor will host a vigil, reading the names of those lost over the past year.

Jean Miller is a member of the church’s social justice ministry. She says she hopes the event will open people’s eyes to the injustices those with disabilities face even after death.

“Sometimes, the media is quite sympathetic to the perpetrator, and, oftentimes, court cases result in very meager sentences.”

Miller says she feels the Christian faith affirms disabled people’s humanity, rejecting the notion that they are worth any less. She adds that all people, regardless of ability, deserve care, dignity and validation.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

