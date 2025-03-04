Local food pantries face growing demand amid economic uncertainty

The US Department of Agriculture released a Food Price Outlook economic report forecasting food prices to continue to increase over the next 18 months. The USDA predicts that food prices will increase 3.4% this year.

Barbara Cecil is the Development Director of SOS Community Services. She says inflation has caused higher demand for their food pantry services than ever this winter and expects more people to need assistance when summer comes.

“It’s hard to imagine seeing more than 300 households a week, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we see an all-time high, considering potential cuts to other lifeline programs like Medicaid, Social Security, and Section 8. There’s going to be a greater surge in demand.”

Cecil says SOS Community Services’ partnership with Food Gatherers and generous donors helps them and other food pantries stave off hunger in the local community.

She adds people need to advocate for food accessibility to their local politicians, so that food assistance organizations can be better equipped to address inflation.

