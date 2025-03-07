Felicia Brabec kicks off 2026 bid for Michigan Senate

Former State Representative Felicia Brabec says there are still a lot of problems facing Michigan residents. She says that’s why she has already announced her candidacy for the State Senate’s 15th District seat.

The seat is to be vacated due to term limits by Senator Jeff Irwin. Brabec acknowledges a Senate run is different from the House, and she’ll have to reach out to a much larger group of constituents.

She says the issues she’s being told are of greatest concern for Michiganders continue to be familiar themes.

“In the last cycle in the House and Senate were repeal the pension tax, address the earned income tax credit for folks, but there’s so much more that we need to look at to make things just much more manageable for our families every day.”

Democrats hold a slim majority in the State Senate. The 15th District has a Democratic lean, but Brabec says she will work to reach out to independent and Republican constituents because many of the needs of the area are nonpartisan.

