Lunar eclipse to cast a brilliant orange glow over Washtenaw County

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published March 12, 2025 at 6:10 AM EDT
ESA/Hubble, M. Kornmesser
/
ESA/Hubble

A total lunar eclipse will paint the Moon over the local area a brilliant orange color this coming early Friday morning.

Some residents may have noticed that the Moon is brighter than usual the past night or two. That’s because the Moon is aligning itself perfectly with the Sun as more of its light shines upon the Moon.

Norbert Vance is the Sherzer Observatory Director at Eastern Michigan University. He says the lunar eclipse’s color comes from sunlight meeting the Earth’s shadow.

“It’s like a thousand sunsets of the Earth being projected back onto the Moon. So, it’s the sunlight passing through the Earth’s atmosphere that’s curved and passes on to the surface of the Moon giving it that color.”

Vance says he predicts the skies will be partly cloudy early Friday morning. Then, from 2:26 to 3:31 AM, the sky will be illuminated deep orange as the eclipse reaches totality.

Tags
WEMU News Eastern Michigan UniversitySherzer ObservatoryNorbert VanceTotal Lunar EclipseLunar Eclipseastronomy
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
