Ann Arbor VA union members set to rally at VA Hospital

Members of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) and their allies will be gathering this afternoon to rally outside Ann Arbor’s Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Numerous Michigan political officials, including 6th District US Representative Debbie Dingell and 12th District Representative Rashida Tlaib, will join federal employees in their protest at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

In a statement shared with WEMU, the American Federation of Government Employees say, since January 20th, federal workers have been disrespected and degraded by the Trump administration. They say that the numerous shutdowns and layoffs have been disastrous and are harming not just federal employees but those who benefit from the services they provide.

Protestors will gather at the VA Medical Center on Fuller Road in Ann Arbor from 3-5 PM.

