Garrett's Space hires new executive director

Ann Arbor’s suicide prevention organization Garrett’s Space has named a new executive director.

Antonio David Garcia was formally the executive director of the LBGTQ+ community center, Affirmations, in Ferndale.

Garrett’s Space co-founder Scott Halpert it’s a good time for the organization to pivot as they get ready to break ground on their new residential center.

“We’re also beginning in-person programming. So, we wanted somebody who was dynamic and inspirational to help lead our organization as we start this new phase of our growth.”

Scott and his wife and co-founder Julie Halpert will transition into new roles as part of the changes.

Scott will step down as President and Chief Executive Officer and assume the role of Chairman and President of the Board of Directors. Julie will transition from Chief Operating Officer to Vice President of the Board.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

