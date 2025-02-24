Mental health nonprofit Garrett’s Space moves forward with campus construction plans

The Superior Township Board of Trustees approved a 58-acre deed restriction for the nonprofit organization Garrett’s Space. The organization can now begin establishing a physical location.

Garrett’s Space is an organization dedicated to holistic mental health care for young adults.

Co-founder and President Scott Halpert says he’s excited for guests to explore the outdoors at the Dixboro property when spring comes. He says he wanted to honor his late son’s legacy by building a space where those who suffer from depression and anxiety can safely go to heal and speak with others who understand how they feel.

“We’re really creating a community space where young people who are struggling can be with other young people going through similar challenges their own age and really help put their own challenges into perspective and see that they’re not alone in their struggles.”

Halpert says the organization plans to build a campus with outdoor activities, housing and nature trails over the next 18 months.

