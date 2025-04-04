Planned Parenthood of Michigan restructuring due to federal funding cuts

Planned Parenthood of Michigan will close its health centers in Jackson, Marquette, and Petoskey, and will consolidate its Ann Arbor offices into one location.

Financial pressure has been mounting on Planned Parenthood of Michigan through a continued series of federal funding cuts.

President and CEO Paula Thornton Greear says the Trump administration’s funding cuts are an existential threat, and they’ve had to make the difficult decision to ensure the organization’s long-term sustainability.

She says lawmakers are moving quickly to freeze the Title X family planning program because it violates Trump’s DEI executive orders.

“This will deal that devastating blow to health care providers, like Planned Parenthood of Michigan. And while we haven’t received that notice, we anticipate it any second that it will come.”

Greear says these restructuring decisions have been heartbreaking to make, but they have a responsibility to ensure they possess adequate resources to provide for everyone in need of their reproductive health services.

