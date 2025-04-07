Ypsilanti Engagement Center suddenly shuts down due to loss of funding

The Ypsilanti Engagement Center, a short-term crisis intervention facility run by Home of New Vision, has suddenly shut its doors due to a major funding loss.

Addiction recovery nonprofit Home of New Vision received a stop-work order from the state after losing all federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act. That funding comprised 91% of the Engagement Center’s budget, forcing the facility to close and lay off its staff.

CEO Heather Williams says, since 2008, police departments and hospitals have referred people in crisis to the center. She says the shutdown will leave a major gap in addiction recovery care in Ypsilanti.

“I mean the impact is going to be devastating. The overdose deaths are going to up because they don’t have a safe place come. This population is already an underserved population.”

Williams says their other facilities will continue being operational, unless future policy changes from the Trump administration affect their funding.

