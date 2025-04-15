Ann Arbor to enforce changes to fire code

Ann Arbor will begin enforcing new safety requirements later this month, and the changes will affect new construction projects. The changes are outlined in the 2021 International Fire Code the state recently approved, allowing the city to do the same.

Some changes include increased requirements for carbon monoxide detection and expanded requirements for energy storage systems.

Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says they’re keeping up with new building technology.

“We’re starting to see an increased demand for on-site battery storage, which has already been occurring in the City of Ann Arbor, but the code hasn’t addressed it.”

Kennedy says the fire code is in alignment with the state’s new building code, which took effect last week. He says with Ann Arbor looking to dramatically increase the amount of housing, particularly in multi-family dwellings, it’s important developers know about the changes.

