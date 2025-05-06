City of Ann Arbor approves water system rate hikes

The Ann Arbor City Council Monday night approved increases in the local water, sewer and stormwater rates. The administration says the hikes are needed for infrastructure improvements.

The city has identified more than $300 million of potential projects that will be needed in the coming years.

With about 500 miles of pipe in the system, along with 3,700 hydrants and a water plant in need of upgrades, City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. says it’s the only way to keep the system property functioning.

“So that we can provide the ongoing maintenance necessary to handle the infrastructure and, in some cases, to replace the infrastructure that’s aging and no longer functional to the level that we need it to be.”

All together, the increases will cost the average residential customer an additional $45.72 a year.

